Madhya Pradesh government implements bagless policy, here's what you need to know

bagless policy implemented in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government has introduced a bagless policy for students in classes 1 to 12 starting from the upcoming academic session of 2024-25. As per the government's instructions, the students will be able to attend school without bags once a week. This initiative aims to alleviate the stress faced by the students and it will be applicable to all government and private schools operated in the state.

The state government has released a notice mentioning the weight limits for students' school bags based on their respective classes.

What are the MP School Bags weight rules?

According to the notice, the maximum weight of the class 1st and 2nd student bags should be between 1.6 and 2.2 KG. Similarly, the maximum weight of class 3rd and 5th student bags should be between 1.7 Kg and 2.5 kg, 2 to 3 g for classes 6th and 7th, 2.5 to 4 kg for class 8th, and 2.5 to 4.5 for students of class 9th and 10th.

Besides, the weight of school bags for classes 11th and 12th will be decided by the school management committee according to the stream of the students.

The School Education department has decided to reduce the weight of school bags to lessen the burden on children. According to Uday Pratap, the weight of the bags will be categorized based on the student's class. Younger students will have a maximum bag weight of 2.2 kg and older students will have a maximum bag weight of 4.5 kg. Additionally, the department has decided to implement a 'Bag less school' day once a week. This was reported by ANI.

'Bagless school means that children should enjoy that day, play games, explore sports activities, cultural programs, music, etc. The students should be kept engaged in such a way that school does not seem like a matter of stress to them, school should be a matter of joy for them. We have taken this initiative in this direction to release the stress of the students,' the minister added.

