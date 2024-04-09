Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kashmir: School timings to change from April 12, details here

The School Education Authorities of Kashmir will change the school timings from April 12 as the valley witnessing improvement in the temperatures. Students should note that the the schools will remain closed for the next two days in the valley on the occasion of Eid which falls on April 10, or 11 depending on the sighting of the moon. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools for further information.

As per the directive, all schools in the valley including government and non-government will function 30 minutes to an hour earlier than the current timing. All schools that fall under the municipal limits of Srinagar district will function between 9 am and 3 pm.

On the other side, for schools belonging to other districts and areas of Kashmir, the revised timing has been fixed from 10 am to 4 pm.

The official notice reads, 'All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given order and instructions and any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously.'

ALSO READ | Bihar government announces holiday for school teachers on Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami

Earlier, classes for government and private schools in Srinagar were scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm and in institutions falling outside Kasmir's summer capital, the timing was 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

The weather in the valley has improved with day temperature hovering above 22 degrees in Srinagar and going as high as 24 degrees in the northern district of Kupwara. The weather forecast predicted light to moderate rains between April 13 to 15.

ASLO READ | Schools and colleges closed in these states due to voting in phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls | Check here

Meanwhile, Bihar government has announced holidays for school teachers on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami. According to the order issued by the state government, the schools will remain closed on April 10 and 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr and April 17 for Ram Navami. The decision has been taken in response to the concerns expressed by teachers regarding the residential training program that had previously prevented them from enjoying these holidays.