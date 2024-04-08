Bihar government announces holiday for school teachers on Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar government has declared holidays for school teachers on both Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami. The decision was made in response to concerns expressed by teachers regarding the residential training program that had previously prevented them from enjoying these holidays.

The Education Department issued a statement confirming that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took note of the discomfort experienced by teachers and acted accordingly to address their grievances. The CM has ordered that the holidays be given on April 10 and 11 for Eid-ul-Fitr and April 17 for Ram Navami, it said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been organising residential training programmes for teachers. The training is being organised at 78 centres of the government across the state.

Row over teachers' training during holidays

Notably, a row had erupted after the Bihar education department had scheduled a training programme for government teachers and annual examinations for school students on Holi and Good Friday last month. As per the letter, a total of 19,200 government school teachers were asked to attend the FLN training at 78 centres of the department.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also sought the intervention of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the matter. "As per orders of the NDA government in Bihar, teachers have to be present even on the day of Holi. This has never happened in Bihar earlier. When the entire state is celebrating Holi, teachers will stay away from their families on that day. The CM must intervene in the matter," he had posted on X.

