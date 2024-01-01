JEE Mains 2024 session 1 exam from January 24, here's when admit cards will be released | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 (JEE Main 2024 session 1) is scheduled to begin on January 24. Candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of admit cards by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the official schedule, the admit cards for JEE Main Session 1 will be published "3 days before the actual date of the examination." This means that the admit cards will be released in phases for different examination dates.

Here's how candidates can download admit card

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can check and download them from the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in. To download the admit card, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Now, open the session 1 admit card download tab.

Enter your application number, date of birth and login.

Check and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully verify the details and thoroughly read the provided instructions.

Exam city slip will be issued first

Ahead of the release of the admit card, NTA will issue exam city information slips to candidates. These slips will provide information about the locations of their exam centers. The JEE Main exam city slip will be released in the second week of January. The admit card for JEE Main will contain details such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

It should be noted that the registration process for JEE Main 2024 started on November 1 and concluded on November 30, 2023. Candidates were allowed to make corrections to their applications until December 8.

