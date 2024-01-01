Assam Rifles Recruitment: Applications out for Riflemen, other posts | Check last date and how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Education news: Assam Rifles has invited applications for various posts including Riflemen, Riflewomen. The application process for these posts has begun. The candidates willing and eligible to apply can do so by visiting the official website of Assam Rifles assamrifles.gov.in. According to the notification rolled out by the force, the last date to apply is January 28, 2024.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally will be organised on March 4 at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles, Latikor, Shillong (Meghalaya) NRS-(Guwahati) Assam. The candidates who are applying under the compassionate grounds appointment scheme will be exempted from the written examination.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies.

Where to post the application

The candidates willing to apply must submit offline applications along with self-attested copies of their educational certificates, domicile certificate, caste certificate, and diploma/technical/ITI certificate (as applicable) to the following address:

Address- Directorate General Assam Rifles

(Recruitment Branch)

Lightcore, Shillong

Meghalaya- 793010

Candidates can also submit the uploaded copies of application along with requisite documents to the following email rectbrdgar@gmail.com.