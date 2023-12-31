NIFT admission 2024 registration to end on January 3 | Check steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

NIFT Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on January 3, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates, who have not applied yet must register for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam on the official website, nift.ac.in.

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to apply for NIFT 2024 registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000 (in addition to the applicable application fee) from January 4 to 8. The window to edit/update the NIFT application form will be active from January 10 to 12. The exam will be conducted on February 5, 2024, and the studio test and personal interview at NIFT campus will be held in April 2024.

Important dates to keep in mind:

Last date of online registration: January 3, 2024

Last date to submit the online application form with a late fee: From January 4 to January 8, 2024

NIFT 2024 entrance exam date: February 5, 2024

Application fee

The application fee for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) is Rs 3000. The application cost for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories is Rs 1500.

Meanwhile, the application fee for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applying for two programmes B.Des. and B.F.Tech. is Rs 4500. While the fee for SC/ST/PwD applying for two programmes is Rs 2250.

Eligibility criteria

For Bachelor’s Programmes (B.Des & B.F.Tech), the maximum age should be less than 24 years as of August 1 of the year of admission. The upper age limit may be relaxed by a period of 5 (five) years for candidates of SC/ST/PWD categories.

There is no age limit for the Master’s Programmes (M Des, M F M, and M FTech) and PhD.

How to register

Visit the official website nift.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on NIFT 2023 registration open.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Register yourself and fill in the application.

Submit the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit your application and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

