AILET LLB Counselling 2024: Round one seat allotment result announced at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET LLB Counselling 2024 Round one seat allotment result announced

AILET LLB Counselling 2024: The National Law Institute, Delhi has announced the LLB 2023 Seat Allotment result today, December 29. All those who participated in the exam can download their results from the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The registration process for online counselling for admission to the BA LLB programme was started on December 15 and concluded on December 26.

Only those who registered for the online counselling and paid the associated fee by December 26 have been selected for the initial provisional merit list for admission to B.A. L.L.B. (Hons.) Program. Candidates can check the merit list by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AILET LLB Allotment result 2023?

Go to the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the notification link that reads, '1st provisional merit list BA LLB'

It will redirect you to the allotment list PDF

Download AILET LLB Allotment result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who have been selected in the first provisional merit list for BA LLB (Hons) program are required to submit a payment of Rs. 50,000 as a provisional admission confirmation fee. This facility will be available by 11 AM on January 4. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the admission offer and a seat will be offered to the next eligible candidate in order of merit among those registered for online counselling.

The link to the payment of the provisional admission confirmation fee and download of the provisional admission offer will be accessible by December 29.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. Is the result of AILET LLB round one seat allotment out?

Yes, the AILET LLB round one seat allotment result has been released.

Q2. When the link for paying the provisional admission confirmation fee will be activated?

The link to the payment of the provisional admission confirmation fee will be activated on December 29.

Q3. When will the link for download of the provisional admission offer will be activated?