More than 900 MBBS students enrolled in abroad varsities without obtaining eligibility certificates | details

National Medical Commission has released a list of 972 candidates who went abroad to study MBBS without obtaining the required eligibility certificate. In case any such candidate obtains qualification without obtaining the minimum eligibility criteria, they shall not be eligible to appear in the screening test.

The commission has granted a 10-day window for these students to submit their certificate applications in the eligibility portal of NMC. The commission stated that failure to address this deficiency within the specified timeframe would result in the rejection of their application. The commission also releases a list of the pending applications including the student's name, father's name, and other application numbers.

The official notice reads, 'The requirement of taking an Eligibility Certificate before proceeding abroad has been dispensed with the effect of the declaration of result of NEET-UG 2019 vide public notice dated 05.04.2019 and accordingly after 05 June 2019, the qualifying NEET-UG Exam has been made mandatory and shall be deemed to be treated as an Eligibility Certificate for Indian/OCI citizen intending to take admission in MBBS or equivalent Medical Course in any Foreign Medical Institution.

'It is observed that applicants whose name is mentioned in Annexure-I have proceeded abroad without obtaining an Eligibility Certificate. Therefore, it has been decided by the Board to give 10 days to all such applicants (Annexure-I) to submit their applications in the eligibility portal of NMC. In case, the applicants whose name is mentioned in Annexure-I do not fulfil the deficiency or do not submit the applications within 10 days from the date of publication of this notice the applications will be summarily rejected, reads the notice.