Haryana vs Jharkhand, SMAT Final 2025 Live Score: Ishan Kishan smacks century, JHK look unstoppable Haryana are set to play Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 final at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams to play their maiden final in the competition's history. Stay updated with the live score and updates of the SMAT.

Pune:

Haryana and Jharkhand, two teams that have never won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be contesting for the trophy on December 18 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Notably, under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, Jharkhand haven’t lost a single match in the group stage. Their only defeat so far was registered against Andhra in the Super League round.

Haryana, on the other hand, suffered a couple of defeats in the group stage but their 124-run win against Hyderabad in the previous match will give the team plenty of confidence. They will hope to keep up with the same momentum and play an attacking brand of cricket to push Jharkhand’s limits in the SMAT final.

HRYNA vs JHK Playing XI:

Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh

Haryana Squad: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj