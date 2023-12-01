IIT Guwahati launches unique programme for armed forces on drone technology | Details

Follow us on Image Source : IIT GUWAHATI WEBSITE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

IIT Guwahati New Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati started a three-month training programme on Drone Technology for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks Officers (OR).

The primary objective of this programme is to modernise the armed forces operations, provide state-of-the-art skills for drone operations and utilities and facilitate a smooth transition for the armed forces as they consider post-retirement career options in the rapidly expanding drone technology sector.

The programme on drone technology will be implemented by the Centre for Educational Technology (CET), Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems (CICPS), Centre for Drone Technology and IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF).

The course will also help the participants in choosing post-retirement career options as the programme will equip them with the knowledge, perception and vision required to succeed in the diverse drone industry or as technology entrepreneurs.

Focus of programme

IITG's Centre for Drone Technology's Dean Parameswar K Iyer said, “Over the past few years IIT Guwahati has been engaging with the armed forces to augment them with niche technologies, services and implementing skilling and other programs. This first-of-its-kind program will focus on providing exhaustive training on Drone technologies, Pilot training, software operations and applications to other officers of armed forces as well as junior commissioned officers with a mission to revolutionize various operational activities.”

Head of the Centre for Educational Technology T V Bharat said, "IIT-G is offering a certificate programme on drone technology to skill the armed forces with this technology and to boost their career opportunities post-retirement for senior officers."

He said that the ongoing training programme by experienced faculty from different departments and centres would provide numerous opportunities as entrepreneurs or any other technology-based second career to members of the defence forces.

Current batch of drone technology

The current batch of drone technology programme has 30 personnel from various armed forces.

The programme is crafted to combine fundamental and practical aspects of drone technology and operations that would include theoretical, classroom sessions and practical handling.

While the theoretical part focuses on the fundamentals of maths and computing foundation, drone technology, fundamentals of electrical, electronics and mechanical engineering, and applied engineering, the practical part is more focused on the hands-on training using flight simulator, basic assembly, risk assessment & analysis, drone equipment maintenance, payload, installation and utilization, intro to drone data and analysis. along with this, robotics, 3d printing, practical flying with instructor, and solo flying is also a part of this unique program.

"Expert faculties from CICPS are taking care of the theory courses, while the technical members from IITG TIDF are imparting practical training and hands-on experience to the participants," TIDF Project Director Santosha K Dwivedy said.

(With PTI inputs)