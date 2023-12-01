CAT 2023: When and where to check answer key, expected result date, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

CAT Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is expected to announce the results of Common Admission Test (CAT) in the first week of January 2024. The results can be checked on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The candidates will have to enter the CAT ID and password to access the scorecard. As many as 3.3 lakh aspirants had registered for CAT 2023, the statistics show. Sources at IIM Lucknow have informed that the answer key of CAT 2023 is likely to be released in the first week of December 2023.

In 2022, IIM Bangalore had declared the CAT 2022 results on December 21 in which 11 students had scored 100 percentile.

CAT 2023 was successfully conducted on November 26, 2023 at 375 examination centres spread across 167 cities in India. Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, making the overall attendance rate around 88 percent. The duration of this examination was 120 minutes (160 minutes allotted for PWD candidates). The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PWD candidates).

CAT 2023 Answer Key: How to download?

CAT 2023 Answer Key can be downloaded by following these steps:

Step 1: First go to the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Then click on 'Answer Key'.

Step 3: Then use your login credentials to access the portal.

Step 4: CAT 2023 Answer Key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Finally download and save a PDF file for future need.

CAT scores play an important role in the MBA admission process for IIMs, with different institutes having different cut-off percentages. It is necessary to meet the minimum cut-off for further selection stages including Written Aptitude Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Interview. Academic performance and work experience are also taken into consideration in the selection process.

What is CAT exam?

CAT (Common Admission Test) is India's premier national level entrance exam for admission to top management institutes. Conducted annually by the IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) on a rotational basis, CAT 2022 was overseen by IIM Bangalore, while IIM Lucknow conducted CAT 2023.

How to check CAT Results 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IIM CAT 2023 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: CAT 2023 Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard

Step 6: Take out a hardcopy for future reference