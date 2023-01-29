Gujarat: Junior clerk exam cancelled after question paper leak; over 10 people detained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: Junior clerk exam cancelled after question paper leak

Gujarat paper leak: Hours before it was scheduled on Sunday (January 29), the Gujarat government's competitive examination for the recruitment of junior clerks was cancelled due to the paper leak. According to the information, Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has detained more than 10 people so far from Vadodara as the matter is being investigated.

The state panchayat exam board said that around 9.5 lakh candidates had registered for the exam for 1,181 posts which was to be held at 2,995 centres from 11 am and 12 noon across the state.

"The junior clerk (administrative/accounting) exam was to be conducted in different districts between 11 am and 12 noon on January 29. As per the information received from the police early Sunday morning, they detained some suspects and seized a copy of the question paper from their possessions," the board said in the statement.

Board expresses regret over the incident

The board also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the candidates and informed them not to go to the examination centres. "The examination will be conducted afresh at the earliest, for which the board will issue a new advertisement," it said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Isudan Gadhvi lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over the paper leak issue. It should be noted here that Gujarat had been marred by a number of cases of competitive exam question papers leak that led to widespread agitation by the youth in the state.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Six held for leak of exam paper for recruitment to govt posts