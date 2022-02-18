Goa: Schools to reopen for offline classes from February 21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Goa: Schools to reopen for offline classes from Feb 21.

Goa government on Thursday (February 17) announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down.

The order is applicable to all educational institutions.

"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21," the official order said.

"COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines," it added.

Goa reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,44,508 cases.

