Bengal's new Covid guidelines: Primary schools to reopen for first time since pandemic outbreak | Details here

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that schools for primary and upper primary classes will reopen in the state on February 16, for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a new circular released on Monday, the Bengal government also said that night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour. It will now be in force from midnight to 5 AM

Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department.

Offline classes for senior students have already resumed. Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28, the state government said that all ICDS centres will also be opened on the same day.

