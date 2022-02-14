Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mandatory Covid testing to be discontinued at airports, railway stations in Assam from tomorrow

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Assam on Monday announced that mandatory covid testing at airports and railway stations will be discontinued in light of dip in Covid cases in the state. The fresh development will be implemented in the state from February 15.

"Mandatory COVID19 testing on arrival at airports, railway stations and road border points to be discontinued from Feb 15. Covid19 testing for patients visiting hospitals for emergency/OPD services to be discontinued except for symptomatic patients", the notification read.

However, symptomatic patients will have to get tested at airports, railway stations and road border check points. They can volunteer for the same. Even in medical colleges and hospitals, symptomatic patients can be requested to get tested for Covid 19.

On Sunday, Assam's fresh Covid-19 cases dropped by over 54 per cent in a day with 79 more people testing positive for the infection, while four more persons died due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state's positivity rate increased to 0.83 per cent as 9,533 samples were tested for COVID-19. Assam had recorded 172 cases against the testing of 24,647 samples on Saturday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 45 fresh cases against 70 infections on the previous day.

It has recorded a total of 1,56,791 infections so far. Seven new infections were recorded in Lakhimpur, five in Nagaon and three in Dibrugarh.

