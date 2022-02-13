Schools to reopen today in UP, Delhi, Kerala amid drop in Covid cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students will be returning to schools after over a year of online classes.

Several states across the country have announced that they will be reopening schools in the wake of decreasing Covid 19 cases. Many states had shut down schools earlier as the country witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases in January. Students will be returning to schools after over a year of online classes. Here are some of the states that plan to reopen schools on February 14.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that schools will be reopening in the state for classes Nursery to Class 12 from February 14. This announcement comes a few days after offline lessons for classes 9-12 students had already begun on February 7. The State government of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced that all educational institutions will reopen for classes 9 to 12. Delhi Schools are scheduled to reopen for Nursery to Class 8 from Monday, February 14, 2022. The government of Karnataka decided to reopen physical classes for the students of classes 9 and 10 only from Monday. The Chandigarh Administration has decided to reopen schools and coaching institutes with 100% capacity from February 14. However, all students need to have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination while teaching, non-teaching staff should be fully vaccinated. Schools in Meghalaya will reopen for Classes 1-5 from February 14 and no mandatory testing will be required on entry into the state for double-vaccinated people. The Kerala government in a meeting decided to reopen educational institutes for all classes in the state from February 14. The schools in Karnataka will be reopening from Monday after the state saw political unrest on the Hijab Controversy.

