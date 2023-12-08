Fifth consecutive day: Chennai educational institutions closed due to rain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges in Chennai, for the fifth consecutive day on December 7. This decision has been taken due to the relief work in areas that have been adversely affected by the cyclone Michaung-induced rains.

Several parts of Chennai and adjoining districts continue to grapple with water-logging and a shortage of basic commodities. More than 20 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the city. The state government has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the Thiruvallur district, too, on Friday. Students and parents have been asked to contact their concerned school authorities regarding online classes and other related information.

Due to the flooding caused by cyclone Michaung over the past two days, all educational institutes in Sriperumbudur and Kunradathur will remain closed as per the official order issued by Kanchipuram District Collector, Kalachelvi Mohan.

According to the information received from Indian Navy Officers, more than 700 people shifted to safer locations, the flood relief teams continued to help the stranded people in the submerged colonies of Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam, and Velachery in Chennai.

IMD Predicted more downpours in Tamil Nadu, and Kerala

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted more downpours in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 7, and 8. ''Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep during the next 3 days,'' the Meteorological Office said.

As per the regional meteorological centre in Chennai, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Chennai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts.