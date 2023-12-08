Friday, December 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Fifth consecutive day: Chennai educational institutions closed due to rain

Fifth consecutive day: Chennai educational institutions closed due to rain

All schools, and colleges in Chennai district are closed due to relief work in areas adversely affected by the cyclone Michaung-induced rains. More than 20 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the city. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2023 11:30 IST
Cyclone Michaung, school closed, colleges closed in chennai,
Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges in Chennai, for the fifth consecutive day on December 7. This decision has been taken due to the relief work in areas that have been adversely affected by the cyclone Michaung-induced rains. 

Several parts of Chennai and adjoining districts continue to grapple with water-logging and a shortage of basic commodities. More than 20 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the city. The state government has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the Thiruvallur district, too, on Friday. Students and parents have been asked to contact their concerned school authorities regarding online classes and other related information. 

Due to the flooding caused by cyclone Michaung over the past two days, all educational institutes in Sriperumbudur and Kunradathur will remain closed as per the official order issued by Kanchipuram District Collector, Kalachelvi Mohan.

According to the information received from Indian Navy Officers, more than 700 people shifted to safer locations, the flood relief teams continued to help the stranded people in the submerged colonies of Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam, and Velachery in Chennai

IMD Predicted more downpours in Tamil Nadu, and Kerala

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted more downpours in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 7, and 8. ''Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep during the next 3 days,'' the Meteorological Office said. 

As per the regional meteorological centre in Chennai,  heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Chennai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts.

 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News