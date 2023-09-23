DUSU Election Results 2023 Declared: ABVP wins three posts, NSUI gets only one | Check all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DUSU Election Results 2023 Declared

DUSU Election Results 2023: The University of Delhi has announced the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election results 2023 on September 23, 2023. The DUSU election was held for four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won three posts out of the four, while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has bagged only one post. DUSU Election Results 2023 Live Updates

The CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Left group-- All India Students' Association (AISA) underperformed in the DUSU elections 2023. Out of the four central panel seats, ABVP has bagged president, secretary and joint secretary posts, whereas the NSUI has bagged vice-president posts.

Tushar Dedha from ABVP has won the DUSU president election, while Abhi Dahiya from NSUI has won the vice-president election. Aparajita and Sachin Baisla from ABVP have won the secretary and joint secretary elections, respectively.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of DUSU election results, Tazia procession today | Check details

Delhi Police had made strict security arrangements for DUSU elections which were held after hiatus of three years on Friday, September 22. As per the reports, 42 percent of the total students of 52 colleges and departments of Delhi University had cast their votes. A total of 24 candidates from various student union groups including ABVP, AISA, SFI and NSUI were in the fray. There was a tough contest between NSUI and ABVP in the student union.

This time, more than one lakh 17 thousand students have cast their votes for the Delhi University students' union elections, for which 52 voting centers were made and this voting was done through 173 EVMs.