Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of DUSU election results, Tazia procession today | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory as the counting of votes for four central penal posts for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2023 are underway. The police advised the commuters to avoid these routes for better convenience.

As per the advisory, there is no entry for commercial vehicles in the Delhi University area and the Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all motorists. "Today DUSU election is to be held in Delhi North Campus, Delhi University. Commuters are advised to avoid following routes for their convenience: There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in the Delhi University area and Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all Motorists," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X.

Traffic advisory for Tazia procession today

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory in light of the Tazia procession that will start from Pahari Bhajia today. Shia Muslim community will observe Chehlum in Delhi today.

In view of the Tazia procession, certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. “During the procession, vehicular traffic will be affected at the time of procession and some bus services may be terminated depending on the movement of the procession. There is likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic along the route of the procession and adjoining roads," the advisory mentioned.

Tazia Procession routes in Delhi

The Delhi Police in its advisory said that the main Tazia procession will be taken out from Pahari Bhojla and will proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Karbala, Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Karatvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Round about Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Karbala, Lodhi Colony for burial. The Processions are expected to keep at Karbala Jor Bagh, New Delhi for burial by the organizers.

Traffic will be regulated on following roads

In order to ensure smooth traffic management, movement of traffic will be regulated on the following -- Jama Masjid Road/Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf All Road, Basant Road, Qutub Road, Panchkuiyan Road, Qutub Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Janpath, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, LalKuan Bazar Road, Shradhanand Marg, JLN Marg, Main Bazar Road, Nai Sadak, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Sansad Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Prithviraj Road, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, K.G. Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Lodhi Road and Jor Bagh Road.

Traffic would be diverted from the following points

Brij Mohan Chowk, Hauz Qazi Chowk, R/A Jhandewalan, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Gol Methi, R/A Motilal Nehru Marg, Q-Point, AIIMS Loop, Jama Masjid Road/ Chawri Bazar Road Crossing, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, R/A RML, R/A GPO, R/A Mandi House, C-Hexagon, R/A Windsor Place and Dayal Singh Chowk.

"Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station on September 23, 2023, particularly in the afternoon should leave in advance and keep sufficient time at hand for possible delays on routes. For reaching New Delhi Railway Station commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on the movement of the procession," it said.

Also Read: DUSU election result LIVE: Vote counting underway in DU's Students Union election, result likely by 12 pm

Also Read: DUSU election 2023 results today: All you need to know about the high-stakes battle