DUSU election result LIVE: Vote counting underway in DU's Students Union election, result likely by 12 pm

Image Source : PTI Delhi University Student's Union Polls 2023 Live Updates

DUSU Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for four central penal posts is underway for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023. According to reports, the result is expected to be declared by 12 noon. Students from 52 colleges and departments affiliated with Delhi University have cast their votes on Friday, September 22.

DUSU elections are being held after a gap of three years for the four posts of Central Panel President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. A total of 24 candidates from various student union groups including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) are in the fray. DUSU election results are expected to be declared soon.