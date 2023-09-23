Saturday, September 23, 2023
     
DUSU election result LIVE: Vote counting underway in DU's Students Union election, result likely by 12 pm

Students from 52 colleges and departments affiliated with Delhi University have cast their votes on Friday, September 22.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2023 10:34 IST
DUSU Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for four central penal posts is underway for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023. According to reports, the result is expected to be declared by 12 noon. Students from 52 colleges and departments affiliated with Delhi University have cast their votes on Friday, September 22.

DUSU elections are being held after a gap of three years for the four posts of Central Panel President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. A total of 24 candidates from various student union groups including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) are in the fray. DUSU election results are expected to be declared soon.

  • Sep 23, 2023 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    DUSU Election 2023: Candidates Participated for Vice-President Post

    A total of five candidates are in the fray for vice-president ​posts, of which there is only one woman candidate.

    • Abhi Dahiya (NSUI),
    • Sushant Dhankhar (ABVP),
    • Ankit (SFI),
    • Anushka Chaudhary (AISA),
    • Yash Khatri. 
  • Sep 23, 2023 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    DUSU Election Result 2023: Candidates Participated for President Post

    A total of eight candidates are in the fray of President's post of which four are women candidates.

    • Aiyesha Ahmed Khan (AISA),
    • Tushar Dedha (ABVP),
    • Hitesh Gulia (NSUI),
    • Arif Siddiqui (SFI),
    • Shimpi,
    • Shraddha Gupta,
    • Soumya Kumar Satyam,
    • Himanshu Thakur.
  • Sep 23, 2023 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Post-wiser number of candidates participating in DUSU elections

    A total of 24 candidates are participating in the Delhi University Students Union Elections 2023. A total of eight applicants are in the fray for the post of President, five for the post of Vice-President, six for the post of Secretary and five for the post of Joint Secretary.

