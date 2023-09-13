Directorate of Education launches suicide prevention week; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK DOE launches suicide prevention week from September 10 to 16

Suicide Prevention Week 2023: Directorate of Education has launched a suicide prevention week from September 10 to 16 recognising that schools can act as a safety shield to students from the pressures and stress of a fast-paced society, which can cause mental health issues and encourage children to harm themselves.

The theme of the campaign is 'Creating Hope through Action' aiming at reducing suicidal ideation and destigmatising help-seeking behaviour. The campaign includes a series of events and activities for students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders.

All Delhi Government schools will organize some activities, including audio messages, assembly talks, success stories, videos, slogan writing, drawing competitions, stress management talks, street plays, and oath ceremonies. Those students who take part in the activities will get appreciation certificates.

On September 10, an audio message created by the directorate of education via WhatsApp in accordance with the goals were shared with the governement school students.

The schools will also feature talks by educational and vocational guidance counsellors and teacher counsellors on self harm and suicide prevention in their school assemblies. On September 12, videos highlighting success stories selected by the head of schools were shared via whatsapp or shown in the class.

The students studying in the class 9 to 12 will participate in slogan writing while the students in class 6 to 8 will participate in the drawing competitions on the theme ''Jeevan Anmol Hai''.

Also, a talk on managing stress will be conducted by the counsellors for the school management committe members, and parents. The schools will also organise street plays and role play activities to raise awareness through the performances.