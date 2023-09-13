Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
CBSE Board 2024: Registration for class 9, 11 begins at cbse.gov.in, check details

CBSE Board 2024 registration link for class 9 and 11 has been activated today, September 13 at cbse.gov.in. Check registration dates, fees, how to apply and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2023 10:16 IST
Cbse board 2024 registration class 12, Cbse board 2024 registration class 10, cbse registration fee
Image Source : PTI CBSE Board 2024 registration for class 9 and 11 begins today, September 13.

CBSE Board 2024, CBSE Class 9, 11 registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for class 9 and 11 students for the CBSE Board 2024-25 exam. Students can check the detailed schedule at the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the registration process will be done through CBSE Pariksha Sangam Link available on the CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in. The students can register themselves by October 12. After that, the students will have to pay the late fee and the registration window will continue to be operational from October 13 to 25. 

The board has asked schools to strictly follow the schedule and enter the correct data of the students within the stipulated timeline.

ALSO READ | CBSE board exam 2024: Registration for private students begins at cbse.gov.in, check details

CBSE Board 2024: Registration fee details

Fee Slab

In India

In India

Abroad

Abroad

Schedule for registration of students

Schedule for fee payment

 

Class 9

Class 11

Class 9

Class 11

 

 

Without late fee

Rs. 300

Rs. 300

Rs. 500

Rs. 600

September 12 to October 12

Date of finalization of registration data + 4 days

With late fee

Rs. 2300

Rs. 2300

Rs. 2500

Rs. 2600

October 13 to 25

Date of finalization of registration data + 4 days

Training Fee

Rs. 20, 000

Rs. 20, 000

Rs. 20, 000

Rs. 20, 000

Along with registration fee

Sports Fee

Rs. 10, 000

Rs. 10, 000

Rs. 10, 000

Rs. 10, 000

--

Along with registration fee

Students have been advised to register themselves in the stipulated timeline. Otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in the class 10, 12 exam to be conducted next year. Only those candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam whose name will be submitted through registration process. 

Moreover, the board has given instructions to parents and teachers while submitting the applications. The board directed the schools to write full name of the candidate, mother, father/guardians. Abbreviations may create problem to students in their future. 

Direct link to apply

 

