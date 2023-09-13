CBSE Board 2024: Registration for class 9, 11 begins at cbse.gov.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board 2024 registration for class 9 and 11 begins today, September 13.

CBSE Board 2024, CBSE Class 9, 11 registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for class 9 and 11 students for the CBSE Board 2024-25 exam. Students can check the detailed schedule at the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the registration process will be done through CBSE Pariksha Sangam Link available on the CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in. The students can register themselves by October 12. After that, the students will have to pay the late fee and the registration window will continue to be operational from October 13 to 25.

The board has asked schools to strictly follow the schedule and enter the correct data of the students within the stipulated timeline.

CBSE Board 2024: Registration fee details

Fee Slab In India In India Abroad Abroad Schedule for registration of students Schedule for fee payment Class 9 Class 11 Class 9 Class 11 Without late fee Rs. 300 Rs. 300 Rs. 500 Rs. 600 September 12 to October 12 Date of finalization of registration data + 4 days With late fee Rs. 2300 Rs. 2300 Rs. 2500 Rs. 2600 October 13 to 25 Date of finalization of registration data + 4 days Training Fee Rs. 20, 000 Rs. 20, 000 Rs. 20, 000 Rs. 20, 000 – Along with registration fee Sports Fee Rs. 10, 000 Rs. 10, 000 Rs. 10, 000 Rs. 10, 000 -- Along with registration fee

Students have been advised to register themselves in the stipulated timeline. Otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in the class 10, 12 exam to be conducted next year. Only those candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam whose name will be submitted through registration process.

Moreover, the board has given instructions to parents and teachers while submitting the applications. The board directed the schools to write full name of the candidate, mother, father/guardians. Abbreviations may create problem to students in their future.

