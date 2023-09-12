CBSE board exam 2024: Registration for private students begin at cbse.gov.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE board exam 2024 registrations are being filled from today, September 12

CBSE board exam 2024, CBSE board exam 2024 registration for private students: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has started the online registration process for class 10 and 12 exam 2024 for private students today, September 12. The candidates can download the application forms from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the board will hold the exams for the private students in the month of February/March/April 2024 along with the board's main exam 2024. The last date to submit Class 10, 12 exam 2024 form is September 9.

1. Studets who have been declared essential repeat in the result of the 2023 exam.

2. Students who have been placed in compartment in board's main exam 2023 if not declared pass after the first chance.

3. Students who have been declared Fail/Essential repeat in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

4. Passed out students of 2023 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.

5. Passed out students of 2023 who wish to appear in an Additional Subject.

6. Female students who are bonafied residents of NCT of Delhi and have qualified class 10 or equivalent exam from a recognized Board in 2022 or earlier. This scheme is available only for 2024 exam.

8. Students of session 2022-23 who have been placed in compartment in first chance compartment exam 2023.

9.Candidates with special needs who are bonafide residents of the NCT Delhi and have qualified class 10 or equivalent exam from any recognized board in 2022 or earlier on producing reasonable evidence of having difficulty attending normal instructions. This scheme is valid only for exam 2024.

CBSE board exam 2024: Registration Fee

To submit the CBSE Board exam 2024 forms, the candidates are required to submit the application exam fee of Rs. 1500 for five subjects and Rs. 300 per subject for each extra subject. For compartment, additional and improvement exams, the fee is Rs. 300 and for practical exam, it is Rs. 150. Candidates who are unable to pay within the stipulated timeline will have to pay Rs. 2000 in addition to the fees prescribed by CBSE to apply.