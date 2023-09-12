Uttar Pradesh: Schools in THESE districts will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed at various locations. Check details here.

Schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been instructed to stay closed today due to severe weather warnings. The schools in Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Gonda will remain closed today, September 12, in the wake of inclement weather conditions.

In response to a forecast for heavy rain, an alert has been issued in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, and Gonda released an order to close all schools up to class 12 due to severe weather conditions.

As a precaution against severe lightning and rainstorms, the administration has also advised the residents to stay inside their homes.

The official order reads, 'All government, non-government, and private schools up to class 12 of all boards in urban and rural areas of Lakhimpuri Kheri, Barabanki, and Goda will remain closed on Monday, September 12.

In a tweet, District Magistrate, Gonda writes, 'In view of the warning of heavy rains issued by the Meteorological Department and bad weather, holiday is declared today, Tuesday, 12.09.2023, in all government/non-government/private schools up to class 12 of all the boards in all the urban and rural areas of the district.

The order has been issued after the alert of heavy rainfall with lighting issued by the Indian Meterological Department and bad weather in the state for the few hours.

On the other side, Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, has issued an order declaring the Dronacharya Fair holiday in all public and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. He asked the educational institutions to strictly comply the order. He further stated that the closure of schools is applicable to all schools from nursery to class 12 across all boards government and private colleges, universities and normal classes will resume on Wednesday, September 13.