NEP 2020: UGC will provide training to 15 lakh higher education teachers; details inside

Image Source : UGC The University Grants Commission will provide training to 15 lakh higher education teachers in Malaviya Mission-Teacher Training programme under NEP 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to implement the new education policy. The commission will provide training to 15 lakh higher education teachers. According to the officials, the commission has initiated a capacity building initiative aiming at the holistic development of 15 lakh higher education teachers and the instillation of ethics and human values, in accordance with the National Education Policy.

A total of 111 institutions across India have been selected as part of the UGC's Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme; these institutions will be known as Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centers (MMTTC). Holistic education, Indian knowledge systems, academic leadership, governance, research, skill development, inclusivity, technology integration, learning objectives identification, and assessment are the themes of the Malaviya Mission-Teacher Training programme. The announcement of this programme was made on September 5, 2023.

Teachers will be trained

The teachers will be trained in these Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centers. There are some offline and online programs. We hope to finish this training in the next two to three years, stated an UGC official. Further, the official stated that the aim is to improve the quality of education at all levels by infusing quality and excellence in teachers and training.

It will develop learning skills

The UGC official further said, "It will also ensure holistic development of the teachers and learners with the inculcation of ethics and human values as enshrined in Indian culture and develop multidisciplinary and critical thinking abilities in them''. He stated that the two-week online capacity building program for faculty members has been carefully created with key features. According to the official, a two-week online faculty capacity-building program has been carefully created to complement NEP 2020's essential components.

The Congress-era education policy, which had been in place since 1986, is replaced by NEP 2020, which was introduced by the NDA government. It has been in effect from 2020 onwards.