Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed tomorrow due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed

All schools and colleges in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed tomorrow, September 12, 2023. The District Inspector of School (DIOS) Dharamveer Singh has issued an official release stating the holiday in all government and private schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions in view of the 'Guru Dronacharya Mela'.

According to reports, the decision of tomorrow's holiday for schools, colleges and government offices has been taken on account of the annual fair held in Dankaur. Schools have been advised to share information about tomorrow's holiday with the parents of the children studying in their schools by sending a message.

Singh has asked schools to strictly comply with the order. He further stated that the order is applicable to all schools from nursery to class 12 across all boards government and private colleges, universities and normal classes will resume on Wednesday.