Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed tomorrow due to THIS reason

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed tomorrow due to THIS reason

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma has issued an order stating the holiday in all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in view of the Dronacharya Fair.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2023 23:07 IST
Schools closed in Noida, school closed news
Image Source : INDIA TV Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed

All schools and colleges in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed tomorrow, September 12, 2023. The District Inspector of School (DIOS) Dharamveer Singh has issued an official release stating the holiday in all government and private schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions in view of the 'Guru Dronacharya Mela'. 

According to reports, the decision of tomorrow's holiday for schools, colleges and government offices has been taken on account of the annual fair held in Dankaur. Schools have been advised to share information about tomorrow's holiday with the parents of the children studying in their schools by sending a message.

Singh has asked schools to strictly comply with the order. He further stated that the order is applicable to all schools from nursery to class 12 across all boards government and private colleges, universities and normal classes will resume on Wednesday.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News