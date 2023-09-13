Schools in Barabanki will remain closed today due to heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Barabanki will remain closed today, September 13

Uttar Pradesh School Closed: All schools in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. The District Magistrate of Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh issued an order regarding the closure of all government, non-government, aided, and private schools from pre-primary to Class 12 in both rural and urban areas up to class 12 on September 13. The decision has been taken due to torrential rains, and strong storms in the state which have disrupted normal life.

Police administration providing support to people trapped in their homes

All the localities of Barabanki city are flooded due to heavy rains, and many people are still trapped in their homes. However, about one and a half thousand people have been rescued by the NDRF, SDRF, PAC, and police forces. The Barabanki police administration is continuously providing food, water, and other relief materials to the people trapped in their homes.

Due to continuous rain in Barabanki, UP, streets, and houses are filled with water. There are reports of deaths and injuries due to lighting and rain in the state. In such a situation, instructions have been issued to close all schools in many districts.

All Schools Up to class 12 will remain closed today

In view of the safety of the students, and staff, the Barabanki district administration has ordered the closing of all the urban and rural boards of the district from pre-primary to class 12 after the red alert was issued by the meteorological department for September 11th, 12th, and 13th. On September 12, the Lakhimpur Kheri district administration also closed schools from classes 1 to 12 of all the boards in view of heavy rains.