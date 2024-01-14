Delhi cold wave: All schools to reopen from tomorrow, govt issues order with special instructions | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi cold wave

Delhi schools: All schools, government and private, in the national capital will reopen from Monday (January 15) in the physical mode, Delhi government's Directorate of Education order said on Sunday. The government has, however, added a direction to the schools not to conduct classes before 9 am and beyond 5 pm. The order comes even as the city continues to shiver with cold wave conditions, with temperature dipping as low as 3 degrees Celscius this morning.

"It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well," the Directorate of Education said.

“However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 p.m. till further directions," the order added.

On January 7, Delhi Education Minister Atishi had announced that the winter break at schools will be extended till January 12 due to the persistent cold wave in the city.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to class 5," Atishi posted on X.

The national capital continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Sunday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius -- this winter's lowest -- and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city, weather officials said.

This was a marginal dip from Saturday's 3.6 degree Celsius and Friday's 3.9 degrees Celsius -- both of which were the season's lowest on the day.

Delhi's minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was four notches below of the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for more two days in the national capital. The city could see dense fog till January 20, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

