Schools in Chandigarh to remain shut upto Class 8 due to cold wave | Check order for higher sections

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Education news: The classes in all government and private schools in Chandigarh will remain suspended in the physical mode up to standard 8 till January 20, Director School Education said, as the cold wave conditions continue to prevail in North India. The UT administration extended the holidays for school children in view of the chilling weather conditions in the region. According to the order issued on Saturday, no physical classes up to Standard 8 can be held in any government and private schools till January 20, while the online classes for the students may be organised.

“In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and to avoid the exposure of children to this extreme cold weather; there will be no classes in physical mode upto Class VIII in any Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private Schools of UT Chandigarh till the 20th of January 2024. The schools may organise online classes for their students of these classes,” the order said.

What about higher classes?

For students of higher classes – Standard 9 to 12 – in all government and private schools of Chandigarh, the classes shall remain in progression, however, the schools have been directed not to open schools earlier than 9.30 am and not later than 4 pm to avoid the early morning and late evening cold spells.

“For Class IX to XII in all Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private Schools of UT Chandigarh. till the 20' of January 2024 the schools shall open for students not earlier than 9.30 am and close no later than 4 pm. The Schools while regulating the timing for these classes must take into account the cold spell especially early morning and late evening and the time taken by the children for their commute to and from school,” the order stated.

Image Source : INDIA TVSchools to remain shut

“The Schools may regulate the timings for their staff accordingly and must inform all concerned,” it added.

Cold conditions in North India

North India is reeling under the cold wave conditions, thus affecting the normal lives of people from all walks of life, including students. The harsh weather conditions have also hampered the commuting of people as trains and flights operated in delayed manner. Chandigarh reeled under severe cold conditions recording a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees below normal this morning.

ALSO READ | Lucknow: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 13 due to cold wave