Lucknow: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 13 due to cold wave

The District Magistrate of Lucknow has announced that due to the severe cold weather conditions, the winter holidays for schools have been extended. An official order has been released stating that all schools up to class 8, including government, non-government and private schools, will remain closed until January 13. Previously, the closure was only announced until January 10. Classes 9 to 12 will operate from 10 am to 3 pm during this period. The state government has also shared guidelines to follow during this period.

According to the guidelines, The schools should ensure the safety of the students from cold waves while resuming school during this period. Also, the schools have been directed to use a Heater to maintain the temperature of the class. Also, the schools have been directed to conduct the classes in the classroom not outside of the class. The students will be free to wear their civil dress to keep their bodies warm. Schools have been asked to conduct online classes if possible. It should be noted that this extension is only for students. The teachers and other staff members will have to attend the schools as usual.

Weather Update:

According to the IMD Lucknow report, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, January 10. India Meteorological Department also stated that there is a possibility of severe to very severe cold days in different parts of Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on Monday. The forecast department also predicted dense fog in various parts of India in the Morning from January 10 to 14 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.