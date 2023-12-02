Cyclone Michaung: Colleges shut in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Colleges shut in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung alert

Cyclone Michaung alert: The Government of Puducherry has declared holiday for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4 (Monday) in view of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools to remain closed in Karaikal & other regions:

The territorial administration has also declared holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4.

Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny said on Friday (December 2) that as cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4 all schools would remain closed on that day. Official sources said this is as part of precautionary measures taken by the government.

Puducherry and the outlying regions had experienced heavy rains since last few days although there was a lull in the monsoon today.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Centre has predicted moderate thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu for Saturday morning. The regional weather department also forecast light rain in another 11 districts of the state.

"Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli Kanyakumari and Karaikal districts of Tamil Nadu," the weather department said in a bulletin late on Friday night.

"Light rain is likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Nilgiris, Theni and Puducherry in the next three hours," it added. The weather department also issued an advisory and mentioned the impacts of the weather forecast. The advisory included the impact of waterlogging, slippery roads, traffic and minor damage to loose and unsecured structures in some areas.

Meanwhile, amid the looming fear of a cyclone over Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday warned that the sea will be rougher than usual in the coastal areas.

The sea has gone 100 metres backwards, where the shore's breadth has increased at Velankanni Beach in Nagapattinam district due to the cyclone effect. The northeast monsoon is intensifying and heavy rain is taking place in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage-No-1' in five ports, including Nagapattinam port. With the India Meteorological Department's prediction of a cyclonic storm in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone.

ALSO READ:​ Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam to remain closed on December 4 in view of Cyclone Michaung

ALSO READ: Cyclone 'Michaung' likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours, alerts IMD