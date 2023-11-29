Cyclone ‘Michaung’ likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours, alerts IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

Just a week after Cyclone Midhili’s destructive landfall over Bangladesh, Cyclone Michaung has now transformed into a well-marked low-pressure area (LPA). The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as well marked Low Pressure, the IMD has said adding that it is to intensify as a cyclonic storm.

According to the weather department, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorm activity is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during November 29-30. And over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 30 is expected.

Light to moderate scattered rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada during next 2 days. Strong winds, reaching speeds of 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph, are expected over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 29, according to the IMD.

The Odisha government has, meanwhile, put seven coastal districts of the state on alert amid a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea, which is likely to intensify into a depression and eventually into a cyclone by December 2, officials said.

In a letter to the collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam districts, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said that a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

