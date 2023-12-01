Friday, December 01, 2023
     
Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam to remain closed on December 4 in view of Cyclone Michaung

All schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions will remain closed on December 4, 2023 in view of the expected cyclone 'Michaung'.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 01, 2023 21:53 IST
Image Source : PTI A local wades through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Puducherry. (Representational image)

Puducherry: All schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions will remain closed on December 4, 2023 in view of the expected cyclone 'Michaung'.

Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny said in a release on Friday that as cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4 all schools would remain closed on that day. Official sources said this is as part of precautionary measures taken by the government.

Puducherry and the outlying regions had experienced heavy rains since last few days although there was a lull in the monsoon today.

