CBSE to hold webcast on modalities for class 10th, 12th exams tomorrow, details here

CBSE Board 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise a live webcast to explain the guidelines for centre superintendents, Deputy Centre Superintendents, Assistant Superintendents, City Coordinators, and Observers and also Evaluation Guidelines along with the roles and responsibilities of various functionaries.

When and Where to Watch

According to the notice, the CBSE live webcast will be conducted on February 16 at 2 PM. The duration of this live webcast will be 1 hour and 30 minutes. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel. To watch this webinar, the schools will have to go to YouTube and search Boardexams@CBSE. For this, schools will require a screen, sound system and internet connection.

The board has instructed all schools to join this live webcast under the supervision of the principal. All teachers teaching classes 9 to 12 and other staff involved in the conduct of the exam and evaluation should watch the webcast and note down important instructions about their role in the exam.

The live webcast will start with the keynote address of Mrs. Nidhi Chhibber, Chairperson of CBSE. The board has instructed all schools to attend this webinar. If anyone does not attend this webinar, they will not be able to perform their duties, according to a notice released by CBSE.

How to raise a query?

The board has sent guidelines for CS to all exam centres. The centres may study the guidelines carefully and queries, if any, may contact CBSE on its email ID, query.exam2024@cbseshiksha.in. The answers to these queries will be given during the webcast itself.

Even, if there is any doubt after the webcast. The same may also be sent to the above email ID so that these queries be replied to in the form of FAQs to all exam centres.

ASAR App needs to be downloaded

Further, the board has asked schools to upload geo-tagged photographs covering the participants, and the total number of participants in the programme on the ASAR app - which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

CBSE has started the class 10th and 12th board exams today with the minor subjects. The exam started at 10.30 am and will conclude at 1.30 pm. Over 21 lakh students were in Class 10th, and more than 16 lakh students enrolled in Class 12 board exams last year.

