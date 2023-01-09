Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024: Last date for registrations with late fee extended | Check here

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) recently announced that the last date for registration with a late fee for Bihar Board Exam 2024 has been extended. The class 11th students who didn't register for the Bihar Board Exam 2024 can now do it by paying the late fee. As per the latest notice of the Bihar Board, the last date for registration with a late fee has been extended to January 16, 2023.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024 Notice

As per the latest notice of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the registration date with a late fee for class 11th students for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2024 has been extended to January 16, 2023. The BSEB has asked the heads of educational institutions to ensure the registration of the left-out students by January 16, 2023. If the registration of the students has been done but the fee has not been deposited, then the fee must be paid before the extended deadline.

The board has also provided a helpline number in case of any kind of assistance is needed for the registration or the fee submission.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 Dates

Recently, Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the full date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. The Inter board exam will start on February 1, 2023. As per the date sheet for the Class 12 Bihar Board, the practical exam will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 10 board exam will commence on February 14, 2023.

The result for the Bihar Board 2023 is expected to be released in March or April 2023. The compartment exams can be held in April or May 2023.

\

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Class 12 practical exams admit card released | check direct link

Also Read | Bihar Board 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams full timetable out now | check exam dates