Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Class 12 practical exams admit card released | check direct link

BSEB Bihar Board 2023: The Admit Cards for the BSEB Bihar Board class 12 practical exam have been released. Students can now download their admit card from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the admit card students will need their login credentials like registration number and password or date of birth. The hall tickets are now available on the official website of the board.

Direct link to download BSES Bihar Board Class 12 practical exam admit card:

According to the exam schedule, the admit card for the class 12 board practical exam was scheduled to release today, December 19, 2023. As per the date sheet, the practical exams will commence on January 10, 2023 and will conclude on January 20, 2023. The admit card for the theory exam is not released yet. The theory exam for class 12 will be held between February 1 to 11, 2023.

How to download Bihar Board 2023 Inter Practical Exams Admit Card:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link 'BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card.' Step 3. Students will be directed to a new page, enter your login credentials and submit. Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed, check and download it.

Students are advised to download their admit cards for the future. The Inter board exam will start on February 1, 2023. As per the date sheet for the Class 12 Bihar Board, the practical exam will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 10 board exam will commence on February 14, 2023. Recently, the Bihar board released the full exam schedule on its official Twitter handle.

As per the full exam schedule, admit cards for the theory exams will be released on January 16, 2023.

Also Read | Bihar Board 2023: Admit cards for BSEB Inter Practical exams releasing today | check how to download

Also Read | CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Releasing today anytime soon? check how to download