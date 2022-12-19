Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Board 2023: Admit cards for BSEB Inter Practical exams releasing today | check how to download

Bihar Board 2023: The BSEB Inter Practical exams Admit Card 2023 is releasing today. As per the exam schedule released by the Bihar Board, the admit cards for the BSEB Inter Practical exams will be released on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the exam schedule, the BSEB Bihar Board Inter Practical Exams will begin on January 10, 2023 and will conclude on January 20, 2023. Recently, the Bihar board released the Time Table for the Bihar Board Inter Exam. According to the date sheet, the BSEB class 12 board exam will start on February 01, 2023. The Bihar Board for Inter will conclude on February 11, 2023.

Bihar Board Inter Practical Exam Admit Card 2023

Bihar Board Inter Practical Exam Admit Card 2023 releasing date December 19, 2022, to January 9, 2023 Time Not informed yet BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Dates January 10 to 20, 2023

Candidates who will be appearing for the Bihar Board Inter Practical Exam can download the admit card from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once it gets released. '

Check how to download Bihar Board Inter Practical Exam Admit Card 2023

Step 1. Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download the admit card.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link 'BSEB Class 12th Practical Exams Admit Card.'

Step 3. Key your login credentials to download the admit card and submit it.

Step 4. On a new page, your admit card will get displayed.

Students are advised to download their admit cards for the future. The Inter board exam will start on February 1, 2023. As per the date sheet for the Class 12 Bihar Board, the practical exam will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 10 board exam will commence on February 14, 2023. Recently, the Bihar board released the full exam schedule on its official Twitter handle.

As per the full exam schedule, admit cards for the theory exams will be released on January 16, 2023.

