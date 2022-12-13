Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Board 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams full timetable out now | check direct link for exam dates

Bihar Board 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has now released the full date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. The Inter board exam will start on February 1, 2023. As per the date sheet for the Class 12 Bihar Board, the practical exam will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 10 board exam will commence on February 14, 2023. Recently, the Bihar board released the full exam schedule on its official Twitter handle.

Before conducting the practical exams, the board will release the admit cards of the students for the Bihar Board Inter Practical Exams. The Inter practical exams admit card is scheduled to release on December 19, 2022. As per the full exam schedule, admit cards for the theory exams will be released on January 16, 2023.

The Bihar Board theory exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023.

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Date Sheet:

Date Shift- I (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) Shift- II (1:45 PM to 5 PM) February 1, 2023 Mathematics Hindi February 2, 2023 Physics, NRB English February 3, 2023 Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, Maithili Geography, Foundation Course February 4, 2023 English History, Elective Subject Trade Paper February 6, 2023 Biology Political Science, Business Studies February 7, 2023 Hindi Economics February 8, 2023 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla Psychology, Entrepreneurship February 9, 2023 Music, Agriculture Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper February 10, 2023 Sociology, Accountancy Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education. For Vocational - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education February 11, 2023 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla February 11, 2023 Philosophy

The result for the Bihar Board 2023 is expected to be released in March or April 2023. The compartment exams can be held in April or May 2023.

