Bihar Board 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams full timetable out now | check direct link for exam dates

Bihar Board 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has now released the full date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. The Inter board exam will start on February 1, 2023. As per the date sheet for the Class 12 Bihar Board, the practical exam will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 10 board exam will commence on February 14, 2023. Recently, the Bihar board released the full exam schedule on its official Twitter handle.
Before conducting the practical exams, the board will release the admit cards of the students for the Bihar Board Inter Practical Exams. The Inter practical exams admit card is scheduled to release on December 19, 2022. As per the full exam schedule, admit cards for the theory exams will be released on January 16, 2023.
The Bihar Board theory exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023.
Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Date Sheet:
|Date
|Shift- I (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM)
|Shift- II (1:45 PM to 5 PM)
|February 1, 2023
|Mathematics
|Hindi
|February 2, 2023
|Physics, NRB
|English
|February 3, 2023
|Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, Maithili
|Geography, Foundation Course
|February 4, 2023
|English
|History, Elective Subject Trade Paper
|February 6, 2023
|Biology
|Political Science, Business Studies
|February 7, 2023
|Hindi
|Economics
|February 8, 2023
|Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|Psychology, Entrepreneurship
|February 9, 2023
|Music, Agriculture
|Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper
|February 10, 2023
|Sociology, Accountancy
|
Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education.
For Vocational - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education
|February 11, 2023
|Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|February 11, 2023
|Philosophy
The result for the Bihar Board 2023 is expected to be released in March or April 2023. The compartment exams can be held in April or May 2023.
