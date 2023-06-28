BSE Odisha 10th supplementary exams 2023 admit card OUT at bseodisha.ac.in; get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSE Odisha 10th supplementary exams 2023 admit card released

Odisha 10th supplementary exam 2023 admit card download: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has issued the admit card for Class 10th supplementary exam 2023. Students who registered for the 10th supplementary exam 2023 can download their admit cards using credentials on the login page. The admit cards can be downloaded through the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

The Odisha Class 10 supplementary exams will be held from July 7, 2023. The question paper will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 50 marks and subjective type questions for 30 marks. Students will be required to mark the answers of MCQs in OMR sheet and subjective questions will be answered in question cum answer booklet.

To download the SAMS Odisha 10th supplementary exam 2023 admit card, heads of schools are required to log in with the school code and password. “This examination will have 100% weightage for the final result of the candidates,” BSE said.

Odisha Board 10th supplementary exam 2023 admit card: How to download

Students can follow these steps to download the admit card for supplementary exam online from the website.

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Odisha Board HSC supplementary admit card 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the required credentials and click on the submit button

Step 4: 10th supplementary exam 2023 Odisha admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print Odisha 10th supplementary exam 2023 admit card for future reference.

