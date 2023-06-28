QS World University Ranking: IIT Bombay ranks 1st in India; Check top 10 institutes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV QS World University Ranking 2024 released

QS World University Ranking: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IITB) in Mumbai has secured the top rank among colleges in India with 149 rank as per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking released today, June 28, 2023. Besides IITB, 44 Indian universities are appearing in the rankings among the 2,900 institutions across the world.

The IIT Bombay has first time been ranked among the world's top 150 universities by replacing the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. The institution has improved its 2023 performance by 23 places. While, IISc has lost its place in the top 200 universities and ranked 225 this year.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings that comprises the global overall and subject rankings. The rankings are based on nine parameters among which the Employer Reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 69 globally.

"IIT Bombay has been ranked 1st in India and has moved significantly up from 177th rank last year to 149th rank this year in the QS World University Rankings, with an overall score of 51.7 out of 100", ANI reported. Moreover, IIT Delhi has been ranked second in India, however, slipped to 192 rank.

QS World University Rankings: Top 10 Institutes in India