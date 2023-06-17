Summer Vacations: Schools in Odisha to reopen on June 21 due to excessive heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : PTI For the next four days, the maximum temperature in daytime is not expected to vary significantly, and after that, several locations across the state are expected to experience a little decline.

Heatwave 2023: The Odisha government has extended the school summer vacation for two days in view of the hot and humid weather in the state. According to the official announcement, now, the schools, both government and private schools across the state will reopen on June 21. Earlier, the schools were to resume on June 19.

The official letter reads, "The government after careful consideration has been pleased to reopen the schools under the School and Mass Education Department on 21.06.2023,".

The entire state continues to be under the grip of an intense heatwave with as many as 31 places recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or more on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Sonepur, which recorded a temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, was the hottest place in the state, followed by Jharsuguda (45.4 C), Balangir (45.3 C), Sambalpur (44.8 C), Angul (44.7 C), Hirakud (44.6 C), Bhubaneswar (44.6 C), Sundargarh (44.5 C), Talcher (44.4 C), Boudh (44.2 C), Rourkela (44 C), and Bargarh (44 C).

For the next four days, the maximum temperature in the daytime is not expected to vary significantly, and after that, several locations across the state are expected to experience a little decline. The Metrological Office predicted that temperatures will be 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above average in a few locations throughout that time.

According to the local weather office, The state is expecting an outbreak of southwest monsoon between June 18 to June 21.

(With PTI inputs)