JEE Advanced 2023 Result date tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the result for Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) tomorrow, June 17. The official website-- jeeadv.ac.in will host the JEE Advanced results 2023 at 10 AM tomorrow. As per the reports, the result is awaited by 1.8 lakh (1,80,226) aspirants.

Along with the JEE Advanced result, the institute will also release the final answer key. This year, a total number of 1,89,744 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2023 examination. The provisional answer key was issued on June 11 and candidates were allowed to raise objection against the key till June 12.

How to Check JEE Advanced 2023 Result

Aspirants can check and download their JEE Advanced scorecard by following the steps provided here.

Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Advanced 2023 result'

On the new page, you need to enter JEE Advanced application number and date of birth

Submit it and JEE Advanced result will appear on the screen

Check details mentioned in the result PDF and download it

Take a print out of the JEE Advanced result for future reference.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Registration

The registration process for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will also begin tomorrow at 10 AM. The AAT examina is being held for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes). The AAT application form will be issued on the jeeadv.ac.in website.