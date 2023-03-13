Follow us on Image Source : ASSAM CONGRESS (TWITTER) Assam Board Exam 2023: Effigies burnt, education board office gheraoed over paper leak

Assam Board Exam 2023: The class 10 General Science exam was cancelled today due to a question paper leak. Later on, the Secondary Education Board, Assam announced the rescheduled date for the exam. However, the disappointed student bodies, youth organisation and political parties staged protests across the state over the leak of the question paper.

Agitators gheraoed the office of SEBA

Effigies of the state education minister and the chairman of the Secondary Education Board, Assam, (SEBA) were burnt by multiple organisations during the day. The agitators also gheraoed the office of SEBA here, demanding action against the erring personnel. The general science examination, which was scheduled to be held Monday, was cancelled by SEBA on Sunday night following reports that the question paper has been leaked.

SEBA announced the revised date

A case has been filed and the CID ordered to probe the matter, education minister Ranoj Pegu said. In a notification on Monday, SEBA said that March 30 was the revised date for the exam. Upset by the leak, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) held demonstrations, seeking immediate arrest of SEBA's controller of examination, Nayan Jyoti Sharma

AASU members set fire to effigies

AASU members set fire to effigies of Pegu and SEBA chairman RC Jain at different places. Its general secretary, Sankarjyoti Baruah, said, "This incident once again proves that SEBA is inefficient. There is a need to reconstruct the board. We also want a CBI inquiry to get to the root of the matter."

Members of Students’ Federation of India and Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti also staged separate protests outside the SEBA office here.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, in a press statement, claimed that Pegu must resign over the "lapse" and that punitive action should be initiated against the SEBA chairman.

Opposition sought the resignation of CM

They also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the fiasco. Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi sought the resignation of the chief minister and the education minister, asking them to own moral responsibility for the matter. Members of the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party also agitated separately in front of the SEBA office, stressing that fixing of responsibility for the leak was necessary.

