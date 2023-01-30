Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AIBE 2023 Admit Card: Releasing today? Check here direct link, latest updates

AIBE 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card of the registered candidates for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 Exam 2023) today. As per the schedule, the release date for the AIBE 17 admit card is January 30, 2023. The admit cards of the registered candidates will only get released on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Examination 12 Exam 2023 will be released today (January 30, 2023) by the Bar Council of India.

AIBE 17 Exam Date 2023

The All India Bar Examination 17 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. To get more information regarding the exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

AIBE 17 Exam 2023: How to download the Admit Card?

Go to the official website of AIBE- allindiabarexamination.com. On the homepage, click on 'Admit Card Generation.' Key your login credentials and submit. After submitting, the admit card will get displayed. Download it and take a printout for the future.

Once, the admit card gets released, candidates will be informed here. A direct link will also be provided for the candidates to download the admit card.

