Follow us on Image Source : AIBE (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) AIBE 2023: Admit Card to release on this date | Verification process to end today

AIBE 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the admit cards of the candidates who registered for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2023. Meanwhile, the registration process for the AIBE Exam 2023 is scheduled to end today. Candidates who applied for the AIBE 17 Exam 2023 must complete their verification process today. To complete your verification process go to the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

Direct link for AIBE 2023 Verification Process:

The verification process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2023 commenced on January 21, 2023. While completing the verification process for the AIBE 17 Exam 2023, all candidates must ensure the correct details are filed in on the application process. The direct link for the AIBE 17 Exam 2023 verification process has been given here. Check the admit card release date.

AIBE 17 Exam 2023: Admit Card

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the admit cards of the candidates who registered for the AIBE 17 Exam on January 30, 2023. The Admit Cards of the candidates will be uploaded on allindiabarexamination.com. Students will be able to download their admit cards from the official website till February 3, 2023.

AIBE 17 Exam 2023:Exam Date

The AIBE 17 Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. All India Bar Examination is held twice a year. As per the official notice released, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in both online and offline mode. All India Bar Examination is administered by the Bar Council of India, this exam is conducted for law graduate students who want to practice law. The AIBE-qualified students are awarded a certificate from the Bar Council of India.

ALSO READ | AIBE 2023: Last date for registration today | Check here Exam Date and more

ALSO READ | AIBE 17 Exam: Registration begins on allindiabarexamination.com