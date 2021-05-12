West Bengal Board Madhyamik exams 2021 likely to be cancelled

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Decision on Madhyamik exam likely today

West Bengal Board Madhyamik exams 2021: The West Bengal government is likely to take a call on the conduct of Madhyamik exams, a source told India TV. It added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may announce the decision during her press briefing from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

A board official who didn't wish to be named, said that the madhyamik exam is likely to be cancelled as the government is unwilling to conduct the class 10 exam.

"The state secondary board has submitted the details regarding the madhyamik exam to the government, and the decision on assessment will be taken on the basis of it," the official said, adding that the government is "concerned over the evaluation process as the selection test/ pre-board exam was not conducted in schools due to pandemic".

When contacted, board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that the decision on class 10 exam will be taken by government soon.

Former education minister Partha Chatterjee said the health of the students appearing for the board exams will be given priority. "Secondary and higher secondary examinations of the West Bengal board of education are set to be held in June with COVID-19 protocol in place. But nothing can be more urgent and important than the health of our children and those involved in the examination process. The government will certainly take a decision in the interest of students at the appropriate time considering the COVID-19 situation," the minister had said.

The class 11 exam in the state has been cancelled, while the Higher Secondary (HS) class 12 exam will be held as per schedule from June 15, but the timing has been changed to 12 to 3:15 PM from scheduled 10 am to 1:15 pm. The students of Higher Secondary exam will appear from their home venues, the council (WBCHSE) informed.

