Will CBSE Class 12 exam be cancelled?

There are reports circulating that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may postpone the class 12 exams till July or cancel the exams, and follow the assessment criteria of the class 10 exam. However, a CBSE official told IndiaTV, "These are all speculations, the board has nothing to do with it. CBSE will review the covid-19 situation in June, and the decision to conduct or postpone the exams will be taken then."

The official, meanwhile hinted, if the present situation does not improve, then the board will have fewer options rather than to cancel the exams. "If the exams could not be conducted in July, then we can not further delay conducting the exam. As the entire exam process takes more than a month including evaluation of copies and result declaration. If suppose the result be declared by the end of August, how will the students take admission in varsities, higher education institutions." CBSE, in that scenario may follow the assessment criteria of class 10, but its too early to say, the official added.

Meanwhile #cancel12thboardexams2021 is trending on social media, and is one of the top trends on the micro blogging website- twitter. Thousands of students have raised the issue to the education ministry to either cancel or postpone the class 12 exams considering the pandemic's second wave.

The board last week announced the assessment criteria for class 10. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The class 10 exam result is scheduled to announce on June 20. The detail assessment criteria is available at the website- cbse.gov.in.

