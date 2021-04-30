West Bengal Board Class 11 exam cancelled, HS exam timing changed

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The HS exam is scheduled to be held from June 15

West Bengal Class 11, HS exam 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has cancelled the class 11 final exam due to spike in Covid-19 cases across the state. Meanwhile, the council will conduct the Higher Secondary (HS) or class 12 exam as per schedule, but the timing has been changed to 12 to 3:15 PM from scheduled 10 am to 1:15 pm. The HS exam is scheduled to be held from June 15, while secondary exam from June 1.

The students of Higher Secondary exam will appear from their home venues, the council mentioned. The Covid-19 situation is being monitored continuously, and students will be communicated on any further decision.

According to WBCHSE, "Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the council has decided to cancel the annual examination of class 11. The head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class 11 to Class 12 The topics of the reduced syllabus of Class 12 which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of Class 12."

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee earlier said that the health of the students appearing for madhyamik (class 10), and uccha madhyamik (class 12) will be given priority. "Secondary and higher secondary examinations of the West Bengal board of education are set to be held in June with COVID-19 protocol in place. But nothing can be more urgent and important than the health of our children and those involved in the examination process. The government will certainly take a decision in the interest of students at the appropriate time considering the COVID-19 situation," the minister had said.

The state government earlier declared summer vacation in schools from April 20.

