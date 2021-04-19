West Bengal declares summer vacation for schools from April 20

Image Source : PTI The state is yet to take a decision on conducting the classes 10, 12 board exams

The West Bengal government has declared summer vacation for schools from April 20 amid spike in Covid-19 cases. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of students, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

"Classes for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard had resumed from mid-February (in state-aided and state-run schools). But, due to the present COVID-19 situation, we are forced to prepone the summer vacation. The education department will issue necessary notifications today," he said.

Chatterjee said he would also urge private schools to follow suit. The decision comes amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months.

The state is yet to take a decision on conducting the classes 10, 12 board exams.

The state has reported over 7,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation for mishandling the COVID-19 second wave and alleged that the prime minister failed in planning to contain the rise in the number of infections.

"For the rise in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi has to resign. He is the man responsible for the present situation. He did not make any administrative planning for 2021. And look at the situation in Gujarat," Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh declared summer vacation for classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13.

Latest Education News