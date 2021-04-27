Madhya Pradesh: Class 10th and 12th Board exams postponed

Image Source : PTI The class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from April 30, while class 12 exam from May 1

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to postpone class 10th and 12th board exams in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. The class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from April 30, while class 12 exam from May 1.

The state board is considering alternative ways for conducting classes 10, 12 exams. "Various options are being considered in relation to the 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. Decision will be conveyed soon," the School Education Department in a tweet mentioned.

Meanwhile, the pre-board exam students have been allowed to attempt the paper from home, and later submit it to their respective schools. Also, the school education department has allowed the outstation students to submit their pre-board answer sheets at their nearest exam centre.

The state government earlier announced summer vacation for classes 1 to 8. students. As per the government direction, the government schools will be closed till June 13, while private schools were instructed to remain closed till April 30, in view of the Covid-19 surge.

